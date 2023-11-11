‘Considerable amount’ of northeast Atlanta apartment complex damaged in 3 alarm fire, crews say

ATLANTA — Crews are battling a large apartment fire in northeast Atlanta.

Atlanta fire officials told Channel 2 Action News that at 10:36 p.m. Friday, crews received reports of a fire at the Reserve at LaVista Walk apartments on Lavista Road NE.

When crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from the property.

We have a crew at the scene gathering information and will have the latest on this fire on Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM.

Officials said when firefighters entered the building, the blaze was bigger than they thought.

After activating a three-alarm fire, additional crews arrived to assist in the attack.

Authorities added that MARTA was called to help residents who evacuated shelter in place during the investigation.

No injuries have been reported.

It’s unclear how many residents are displaced.

Authorities told Channel 2 Action News that a “considerable amount” of the complex had been damaged.

As of 2:52 a.m. Saturday, the fire is still active.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

