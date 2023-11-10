Hello ‘Lulah Hills?’ DeKalb approves plan to demolish major mall, build mixed-use development

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The company planning to redevelop the site of North Dekalb Mall is getting a $70 million tax break to make sure it is demolished and transformed into a mixed-use development.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at the mall on Friday, which at the moment is just a parking lot. Trucks are parked all over the place and have been for a few years since the mall shut down in 2020.

When North DeKalb Mall opened in 1965, it was Atlanta’s first fully-enclosed shopping mall. But over the years, the way people shop has changed. The mall couldn’t survive the pandemic. About five months ago, all the single stores on the outside of the mall had to pack up and go too.

A company called Edens has bought the land and plans to demolish the property in the summer. They hope to have a mixed-use development with apartments, stores and restaurants, tentatively named “Lulah Hills” in the space by 2025.

On Thursday night, the Decide Dekalb Development Board unanimously voted for the approval of Edens’ redevelopment proposal. Demolition of the mall could begin in as soon as 60 days.

“Anything from keeping it from looking so run down, just to bring some new business back, and hopefully it’ll create new jobs and people opportunities have fun,” neighbor Joshua Niles said.

Say goodbye to major metro Atlanta mall and hello to ‘Lulah Hills’

