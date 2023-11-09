Couple’s car stolen while celebrating 11th anniversary, APD told them car used for crime after theft

ATLANTA — Dia Tucker said he’s angry at the thought that his car was stolen while parked in valet at a popular Buckhead hotel.

His family reached out to Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln with hopes of finding his car.

Last week, he said he valeted his car at the Thompson Hotel. He and his wife were enjoying a staycation while celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary.

Upon check out the Tuckers say they waited for their car for hours.

“They continued to ask us the color of the vehicle, what time did you check in, did you leave back out, that was starting to alarm us that something was going on,” Leslie Tucker said.

Dia Tucker said hotel management finally realized the car had been stolen. It was a blue Dodge Charger Scat Pack. Tucker says hotel surveillance video shows two men were able to get into the garage through a broken gate.

“It was all in the matter of six to seven minutes, I saw a car go inside, and I guess go up to the top, come back down and wrap around and pulled right next to my car,” Tucker told Channel 2 Action News.

But the Tuckers said the hotel won’t release that surveillance video.

“He told me he could not release the footage to me directly, that my insurance provider would need to reach out to his insurance provider,” Leslie said.

Channel 2 Action News sent multiple emails to the hotel. They have not provided a statement yet.

The couple said Atlanta Police told him, they’ve gotten reports that their car is being used by the thieves to commit crimes.

If anyone has seen a blue Dodge Charger with Georgia plate CPJ 4321 they’re asked to contact Atlanta Police. Tucker said his company’s logo is in the back window of the car.

