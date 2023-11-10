84-year-old woman attacked after refusing to give up keys in Ga. Dollar General parking lot

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — An elderly woman ended up in the hospital Tuesday after a group of teens attacked her in the parking lot of a Dollar General.

The attack happened around 5:30 p.m. outside the store off Emery Highway in Macon. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said the 84-year-old woman was walking to her car when she saw three boys in their late teens coming up to her.

The woman told deputies that teens were wearing all black and demanded her keys. The woman said she refused to give them up and that is when the group attacked her.

Deputies said one of the suspects hit her when other people in the parking lot saw what was happening and tried to intervene.

The Good Samaritans’ intervention worked and the suspects ran off. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said the 84-year-old victim was taken to Piedmont Hospital Macon with injuries, but she is stable.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has not release information on the suspects or surveillance photos at this time.

Investigators are asking for anyone who has information on the attack to reach out to them. Investigators can be reached at 478-751-7500 or you can call CrimeStoppers Macon at I-877-68CRIME

