2 Gwinnett schools get calls threatening a mass shooting, district confirms

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two Gwinnett County schools went on lockdown Friday afternoon after they both got threatening calls.

One of the calls was made to Pharr Elementary. School officials said students were getting ready to be dismissed when someone called and threatened to shoot up the school. Officials put the school on soft lockdown while police investigated.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“I want to reassure you that no one was hurt and the threat proved to be non-credible,” principal Shamarlas Allens said. “The lockdown was lifted after 30 minutes once school police completed a thorough search.”

TRENDING STORIES:

The other call, which was similar, came into Five Forks Middle School around the same time. The school was put on lockdown for 45 minutes while police investigated.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“I understand the concern and anxiety this situation may cause for our school community, and I want to reassure you that the safety and security of our students is our top priority.,” principal Christine Douthart wrote.

Georgia State University improves campus security: More cameras, more lights, more call boxes

©2023 Cox Media Group