‘Poor decision’ leaves Atlanta apartment fire survivors to seek shelter as flames still burn

ATLANTA — Red Cross has opened a shelter for those affected by the apartment fire at the Reserve at LaVista Walk on Lavista Road.

The shelter is located at 400 Merritts Avenue in Northeast Atlanta.

By Saturday evening at 8:30 p.m., firefighters had been working on the blaze for 22 hours.

The flames started around 10:30 p.m. Friday night after Atlanta Police Department said two people were lighting fireworks on the roof of the complex. Officers arrested Charnelle Gunn and Robert Stokes, charging them both with reckless conduct and criminal damage to property.

People who live at the complex were stunned.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“November. Fireworks. Not a holiday,” said Myles Wilson.

“I live on the fourth floor,” said Kala Scott. “I heard a big bang.”

Channel 2 Action News Reporter Courtney Francisco showed their mug shots to those who live there.

“I do not know why they did it. I never see them in the building because I know almost all the people that live in the building, and I have never seen those people live right here,” said Kitxya Larumbe.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Chierbaum said one of these officers lived at the complex and lost all his belongings and his cat.

“He and other officers started going floor to floor to make sure everyone was aware of the fire,” said Chierbaum.

People continued to stop throughout the night to check to see if the fire was still burning. Some, like Myles Wilson, were trying to find a place to sleep. Others pointed out the two jailed for this have a roof and bed tonight, unlike them.

TRENDING STORIES:

“That was definitely a poor decision, them displacing all these people out of their homes now. It is a travesty. I mean, to say the least,” said Wilson.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said the city is working to ensure families affected by the apartment fire at the Reserve at LaVista Walk receive support they need while trying to find new homes.

“Thanks to the swift response time, ongoing training and courage of Atlanta Fire Rescue Department, there were no fatalities as a result of this massive fire at such a large multi-family complex,” said Dickens. “I commend AFRD Chief Rod Smith and his Department, APD, E911, Emergency Management personnel as well as the Department of Parks and Recreation and other agencies who worked throughout the night to open shelter for the displaced families and coordinated emergency supportive services for the days and weeks ahead.”

Dickens said at last check, 20 families were using the shelter the Red Cross set up at 400 Merritts Avenue Northeast.

Expect road closures around the complex in the North Druid Hills community to remain in place while firefighters secure the damaged building.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN RELATED NEWS:

‘It’s real, GET OUT!;’ Hundreds evacuated from Atlanta apartment complex as crews battle large fire

©2023 Cox Media Group