Third inmate who escaped Bibb County jail captured miles away at Ga. home

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The third of four inmates who escaped the Bibb County Jail nearly a month ago has been captured, according to the sheriff’s office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office announced on Sunday, that they along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and FBI SWAT took Johnifer Dernard Barnwell, 37, into custody.

Officials said Barnwell was found inside a home on Alpine Drive in Augusta just after 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Augusta is about a 2-hour drive from Macon.

Deputies said when Barnwell was taken into custody, they found huge amounts of drugs possible for trafficking inside the home.

RELATED STORIES:

On Oct. 26, the U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Chavis Stokes was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals around 2 p.m. in Montezuma, Ga.

The town of Montezuma is more than 50 miles away from the Bibb County Jail where the men went missing.

Stokes was previously charged with possession of a firearm and drug trafficking. It’s unclear what new charges he will face.

The four men escaped around 3 a.m. on Oct. 16, hopped in a blue Dodge Charger and sped off.

The man who rented that car, Jakaylen Williams, has since been arrested and charged with assisting the escaped inmates.

A second person, Mykia Williams, was also taken into custody for assisting them, but warrants did not elaborate on what she did to get that charge.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The getaway car was found abandoned days later and said to be a rental car from Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

The sheriff’s office is still on the hunt to locate, Joey Fournier. Fournier was being held in the Bibb County Detention Center for murder.

He has gray hair, and blue eyes, five feet and nine inches tall. He weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the other escapees should call the FBI’s tip line at 1-800-225-5324 or the USMS at 1-877-WANTED2. Tips may also be submitted online.

RELATED NEWS:

2 arrested for helping Georgia inmates who escaped from Bibb County jail





©2023 Cox Media Group