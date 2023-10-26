1 of 4 escaped Ga. inmates back in custody after more than a week on the run

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — After ten days on the run, one of four inmates who escaped from a Georgia jail is back in custody.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Chavis Stokes was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals around 2 p.m. in Montezuma, Ga.

The town of Montezuma is more than 50 miles away from the Bibb County Jail where the men went missing.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Stokes was previously charged with possession of a firearm and drug trafficking. It’s unclear what new charges he will face.

The four men escaped around 3 a.m. on Oct. 16, hopped in a blue Dodge Charger and sped off.

The getaway car was found abandoned days later and said to be a rental car from Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

RELATED STORIES:

The man who rented that car, Jakaylen Williams, has since been arrested and charged with assisting the escaped inmates.

A second person, Mykia Williams, was also taken into custody for assisting them, but warrants did not elaborate on what she did to get that charge.

The remaining men on the run include:

52-year-old Joey Fournier, who was being held in jail for murder. Fournier has blue eyes and gray hair. He stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall.

24-year-old Marc Kerry Anderson, who was being held in jail for aggravated assault. Anderson has dreads. He stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall.

37-year-old Johnifer Dernard Barnwell, who was being held for the United States Marshals. Barnwell has braids. He stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall.

Anyone who knows where they may be should contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

2 arrested for helping Georgia inmates who escaped from Bibb County jail

©2023 Cox Media Group