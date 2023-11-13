Potential collapse risk forces road, sidewalk closures around Atlanta apartment complex after fire

ATLANTA — Roads and sidewalks around a northeast Atlanta apartment complex will remain closed Monday after crews continue to investigate the damage caused by a large fire over the weekend.

Atlanta fire officials said LaVista Road NE from Cheshire Bridge NE to Citadel Drive NE and Cheshire Bridge Road NE from Lindbergh St NE to Alco Street NE will be closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic until further notice.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Authorities added that there will be no public access to the parking deck and Buildings 1000 and 2000 due to collapse hazards.

The closure comes after a large fire at the Reserve at LaVista Walk apartments destroyed the building, forcing hundreds to evacuate.

Seventeen people were treated for smoke inhalation and minor injuries. One cat died in the fire.

RELATED STORIES:

The official cause of the fire is still under investigation.

According to the preliminary investigation, crews believe fireworks that were shot off the roof of the building Friday could have caused the fire to begin. Authorities have yet to confirm that they were the official cause.

Police arrested Robert Stokes, 43, and Charnelle Gunn, 35, and charged them with criminal damage to property and reckless conduct.

To help the victims of the apartment fire, click here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN RELATED NEWS:

Residents of Atlanta apartment complex that caught fire wonder if they can recover items

©2023 Cox Media Group