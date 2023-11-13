Residents of Atlanta apartment complex that caught fire wonder if they’ll be able to recover items

ATLANTA — As firefighters worked to put out hidden flames under collapsed apartment units, police blocked traffic due to concerns the Reserve at LaVista Walk could collapse.

The apartments caught on fire Friday around 10:30 p.m.

According to police, two people set off fireworks on the rooftop and started the fire. Officers arrested Charnelle Gunn and Robert Stokes.

Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco spoke with residents on Sunday during WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

People who lived at the complex gathered outside of it on Sunday evening to ask if they could get into the garage to remove their cars or enter units that weren’t burnt to check for anything salvageable.

“Trying to figure out whether or not I’m going to be able to get any clothes, whether or not my clothes have the stench of smoke on them, just figuring out if I am going to be able to go to work this week,” said Myles Wilson.

Battalion Chief Mike Rumsey told them that engineers and the fire marshal would have to determine whether the building was sturdy enough to do that.

He expects them to start inspecting that early Monday morning.

Channel 2 Action News is asking for inspection reports to find out if any loss could have been prevented.

A spokesperson for the Atlanta Fire Department said it’s unclear how many units were engulfed in flames, but the apartment complex and businesses below it are a total loss.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Red Cross set up shelters for families who needed a place to sleep this weekend, but staff said only one used it.

“Luckily for me, I was fortunate to have some friends who have some available space for me,” said Wilson.

Now, he is searching for a new apartment, uncertain when he will receive his security deposit back to help.

“Just keeping faith, trying to keep a positive mentality,” said Wilson. “At the end of the day, my life being intact is key.”

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the apartment complex administration to find out what, if anything, is in place to help those who are out of a home.

