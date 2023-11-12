Driver runs away in multi-vehicle crash that left 1 dead, another hospitalized on I-285

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs Police are searching for a driver involved in a crash that left one person dead and another hospitalized.

Officials said the crash happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday at Interstate 285 eastbound and Roswell Road.

According to Sandy Springs Police, there were five vehicles involved.

One of the drivers from the five vehicles, ran away before officers arrived, police say.

Authorities say they are actively working to identify and arrest the suspect.

Two people were injured and taken to local area hospitals. One person was pronounced dead at the hospital and another is currently stable.

The victims’ ages and identities were not released.

