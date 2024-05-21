Hampton officer critically injured after being hit directing traffic

HAMPTON, Ga. — A Hampton police officer was critically injured in a crash on Monday, officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.

A department spokesperson said the officer was hit by a car while directing traffic off Ga. 41 near Woolsey Road. The intersection is near the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The officer’s condition is listed as critical but stable at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Police have not identified the officer. Police did not say if the driver who hit the officer stayed on the scene or the driver will face any charges.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out for more information on the identity of the officer and more details about the crash.

