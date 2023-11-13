Naked man shot, killed in Hall County officer-involved shooting identified

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — New details have emerged in the shooting death of a man who pointed a gun at Hall County deputies on Saturday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation told Channel 2 Action News.

Hall County sheriff officials said on Saturday, just before 6:45 a.m., officers received reports of an assault at a home on Samoa Way in Flowery Branch.

According to the investigation, a woman called 911 to report that a man assaulted her inside her home and then tossed her down some stairs.

The incident, determined to be a domestic situation, led deputies to arrive at the scene to speak with the man, now identified as 57-year-old David James Umpmreyville.

Umpmreyville, according to GBI officials, was described as belligerent towards deputies, refused to come out of the house, and would not follow the requests of officials on scene.

Hall County SWAT responded to the scene and established a position to remove Umpmreyville from the home.

He walked out of the home naked with a handgun and began to fire multiple rounds into the woods around the home, officials said.

While he did not strike a deputy, he continued to threaten to shoot at officials if they tried to remove him from the home.

Officials said he pointed his gun and fired at a deputy; a member of the SWAT team fired at Umpmreyville, but did not hit him.

He then went to a window in another area of the home and pointed his gun directly at deputies. In response, a deputy fired their weapon, killing Umpmreyville, GBI officials said.

An independent investigation is underway and findings will be given to the Hall County District Attorney’s Office for review.

