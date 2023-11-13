GoFundMe pages created for Reserve at LaVista Walk residents after massive fire destroys their homes

ATLANTA — Several residents at the Reserve at LaVista Walk apartments are without a home after a massive fire erupted at the complex on Friday night.

Some people lost almost everything they had, and for others they actually did lose everything in the fire.

On Friday night, Atlanta fire crews battled the blazing fire on LaVista Road.

After some investigating, the Atlanta Police Department said two people were lighting fireworks on the complex’s roof, which started the fire.

Officers arrested Charnelle Gunn and Robert Stokes, and charged them both with reckless conduct and criminal property damage.

The residents are now wondering if, and when, they will be able to salvage items, and some are dealing with a total loss.

According to a spokesperson with GoFundMe, 15 people created GoFundMe accounts in hopes of getting assistance for themselves and loved ones after the loss.

Below, you can find the links to each GoFundMe which includes their names and a description of what they need:

