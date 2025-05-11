1 killed at troubled South Fulton condominium complex

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton police are investigating a deadly shooting at a troubled condominium complex.

Officers responded to the Camelot Condominium complex on Camelot Drive on Saturday at approximately 7:19 p.m. to reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police have not yet made an arrest and are still working to notify the victim’s family.

Investigators say the circumstances leading to the shooting are unclear at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Fulton police or Crime Stoppers.

Channel 2 Action News has reported on a number of past shootings, homicides and fires at the community.

In 2023, city officials took out warrants against Bettye Ligon and Lyndon Baldwin Sr., the president and treasurer of Camelot Condominiums Homeowners Association. According to authorities, Ligon and Baldwin are accused of receiving nearly $2 million in insurance money after two dozen units were damaged in a fire in 2020. Instead of cutting checks to fire victims, police say they kept the money.

