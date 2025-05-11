1 dead after multi-vehicle crash on I-285

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a multi-vehicle collision that left one person dead early Sunday morning.

Around 2:47 a.m., DeKalb County officers were called to a crash on Interstate 285 northbound south of Glenwood Road.

Investigators said it was a multi-vehicle crash that began when one driver pulled over due to car trouble, and another car hit her.

The first driver died of her injuries. Her age and identity were not released.

At this time, authorities believe four vehicles may have been involved in the crash.

DKPD said at this time, no one else had serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

