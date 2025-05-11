Suspect accused of stealing 82-year-old woman’s purse after victim gave her money for food

RIVERDALE, Ga. — Riverdale police are searching for a woman they said stole from an elderly person earlier this month.

Police said the incident happened May 2 at 7 p.m. in the area of Valley Hill Road and Upper Riverdale Road.

An 82-year-old woman told police her purse was stolen from the seat of her walker by an unknown woman.

Police said the woman approached the victim using casual conversation, explaining that her mother had just passed away.

Officers said, the 82-year-old gave the suspect $60 in cash to help her with food.

According to Riverdale officials, the suspect watched the victim sit down and waited several minutes before snatching the purse from the walker and running away.

Police said the purse had the victim’s ID, cash, and other personal belongings.

“We have zero tolerance for those who victimize our residents,” said Chief Spivey. “Targeting a vulnerable member of our community is unacceptable, and we are committed to identifying and locating the individual responsible.”

Officials said the suspect has black and orange dreadlocks and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone with information about the incident or who recognizes the suspect is urged to call the Riverdale Police Department at 470-877-0295.

