Search warrant at Atlanta home turns up cocaine, THC gummies, marijuana

ATLANTA — Three men are facing drug trafficking charges following a search at an Atlanta home last month.

On April 30, Atlanta Police Narcotics Unit conducted a search warrant at a home on Bonniview Street in southwest Atlanta.

Bodycam video released by APD shows one of the suspects being found in the woodline. Three others were also caught and arrested.

APD said they seized the following:

32.18 pounds of marijuana

Three grams of cocaine

102 grams of Xanax

1,020 grams of MDMA

124.7 grams of oxycodone

12 1-pint bottles of Promethazine

132 grams of THC gummies

31 grams of Dextroamphetamine

Officers also found three guns, including a Ruger LOA .357 Mag Revolver, an FN Herstal pistol, and a Glock 26 9mm pistol,$17,060 in cash.

Officers identified the suspects as Antonio Boswell,37, Torey Cody, 45, Marcus Johnson, 30, and Antavious Boswell, 21.

Antonio Boswell is charged with trafficking drugs, possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Cody is charged with trafficking drugs, possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Antavious Boswell is charged with trafficking marijuana, trafficking MDMA, possession of a Schedule IV drug, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Johnson had an active warrant out of DeKalb County for aggravated battery and family violence.

