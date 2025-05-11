Murder case of DeKalb man found shot to death in front seat of car remains unsolved

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County are asking for the public’s assistance in solving an almost six-month-old murder case.
According to DKPD, Antonio Alder was shot multiple times and died on November 24, 2024.
Police said he was found in the front seat of a green Toyota Corolla outside a retail complex at 7184 Rockbridge Road.
Investigators shared photos of a suspect in the hopes that someone could identify him.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide/ Assault Unit at 770-724-7850.
