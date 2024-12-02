Residents evacuated from South Fulton condos due to fire

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Police and firefighters are investigating a fire at condominiums in South Fulton.

The fire broke out Sunday Camelot Condominiums located at 5655 Camelot Drive.

Police said all residents were safely evacuated from their homes and no injuries have been reported.

The South Fulton police department is assisting the fire department to ensure the safety of residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

