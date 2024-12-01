Teenage Texas fugitive arrested for carjacking, killing 70-year-old man at Atlanta liquor store

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have arrested a teenager for carjacking and killing a 70-year-old man at a liquor store on Saturday evening.

Investigators say Jaylen Mosely, 19, was arrested shortly after the deadly shooting on Metropolitan Pkwy. SW near the I-85/I-75 downtown connector.

Officers were called to the store just before 6:45 p.m. on Saturday where they found the man with a gunshot wound.

Police say the man was shot while being carjacked. He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

His identity has not been released.

According to Fulton County jail records, Mosely is being charged with murder, armed robbery, hijacking a motor vehicle and more. He also has a fugitive from justice charge out of Harris County, Texas.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Harris County, Texas Sheriff’s Office to learn more about why Mosely was wanted there.

