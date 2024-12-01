Man shot, killed during carjacking at Atlanta convenience store, suspect arrested

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting that killed a 70-year-old man.

On Saturday, Nov. 30 at about 6:40 pm, officers responded to reports of a person shot at 2151 Metropolitan Parkway SW.

When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital by EMS where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators responded to the shooting scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Police believe the man was shot while being carjacked by the shooting suspect.

Officers were able to locate the suspect and take him into custody.

Their investigation continues.

