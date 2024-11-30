Man rushed to hospital after someone crosses DeKalb street and shoots him

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is fighting for his life after being shot in DeKalb County on Saturday afternoon.

Officers say they were flagged down on Candler Road near Ember Drive just before 3:15 p.m. where they found a man who had been shot in the leg.

Paramedics rushed him to the hospital for his injury, which police describe as “life-threatening.”

Investigators say they believe the man, whose identity has not been released, was standing against the wall of a building in the area.

That’s when they say another man walked across the street and shot him.

Police have not commented on possible motives or suspects.

