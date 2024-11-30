Flags to fly at half-staff across Georgia in honor of Labor Commissioner’s passing

ATLANTA — In honor of recently passed Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson, Gov. Brian Kemp ordered flags across the state to be flown at half-staff on Saturday.

Thompson died at age 59 after a battle with stage IV pancreatic cancer. He announced his diagnosis in March.

Before working as the head of the Georgia Department of Labor, beginning in January 2023, Thompson was a member of the U.S. Army National Guard and served 10 years in the Georgia State Senate.

Kemp’s executive order to fly the flags at half-staff said Thomposn’s work ethic, integrity and legislative experience were all used by the commissioner to serve Georgia workers and employers with transparency, responsiveness and fiscal responsibility.

As a result, Kemp wrote that “it is fitting and proper to remember and honor Bruce Thompson’s service to the State of Georgia by lowering flags on all State buildings and grounds to half-staff” on Saturday.

The commissioner will be laid to rest on Saturday and a memorial service will be held in Cartersville. According to Dignity Memorial, Thompson’s family will hold a service at the Church at Liberty Square at 1 p.m., followed by a celebration of life at 3 p.m.

