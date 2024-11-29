Woman dies after driver under the influence crashes into her truck in Troup County: GSP

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A woman died on Friday after state troopers say her truck was hit by a man driving under the influence.

The crash happened around 5:19 p.m. on Thanksgiving on Ga. 109 at Stewart Road in Troup County.

Georgia State Patrol said a driver in a Chevy Equinox was driving in the east lanes when he crossed the centerline. The driver hit a Dodge Dakota truck head on.

The impact sent the truck off the road and caused the SUV to spin. Troopers said a woman in the truck was seriously injured. They learned on Friday morning that she died from her injuries.

Officials have not released her name.

Troopers have determined that the driver of the Equinox was under the influence. They did not specify if it was alcohol or drugs.

The investigation remains ongoing. As of 12 p.m. Friday, it is one of at least eight deadly crashes on Georgia roads during the Thanksgiving travel period.

