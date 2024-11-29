17-year-old mother faces more charges after newborn found dead at Marietta home

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta Police have announced additional charges for a 17-year-old mother in the death of her newborn.

Leticia Rodriguez now faces felony murder and aggravated assault weapon charges. Her previous charges included concealing a death, abuse of a body and abandonment of a body.

On Nov. 24, Rodriguez’ uncle called police after he said he saw the teen digging a hole to bury a baby she just delivered.

“We did discover the mother of the deceased infant digging a hole in the backyard. The infant was never actually buried,” Marietta police spokesman Chuck McPhilamy said earlier this week. “We can’t imagine the trauma that they are going through, facing now the reality of what has occurred in the loss of a loved one as well as now all of the charges one of their loved ones is facing.”

The Cobb County Medical Examiner is trying to determine how the baby died. Rodriguez was taken to a hospital for treatment, but she has since been released.

Records show that she was booked in Cobb County Jail on Wednesday afternoon with no bond.

Police said there are a number of resources in Marietta that are available for young pregnant women who need help caring for their child or who may just need counseling.

