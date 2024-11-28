22-year-old driver traveling at 114 mph dies after chase with GSP on I-75

CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man died in a crash during a high-speed chase with Georgia State Patrol Tuesday night.

Around 8:12 p.m., a trooper was checking speed detections on Interstate 75 northbound near mile marker 342 in Catoosa County.

According to GSP, a trooper clocked a black 2015 Inifiniti Q50 speeding at 114 miles per hour.

Officials said the trooper tried to stop the car, but the driver, 22-year-old Hugo Urbano Chavez, of Dalton, did not pull over. This led to a high-speed chase on I-75.

GSP said as Chavez neared exit 348 while passing on the left shoulder, he lost control of the car, causing him to cross all northbound lanes. The car flipped before stopping between the northbound lanes and exit ramp 348.

The trooper’s vehicle hit the guardrail in the median before crossing the northbound lanes and exiting the interstate where it stopped between the northbound lanes and exit 348.

There was no contact between the trooper’s patrol vehicle and Chavez’s car, GSP said.

Chavez was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, Angel Aleman, 30, of Dalton was taken to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga, Tenn. in serious condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

