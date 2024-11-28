Person found lying on Kennesaw road with gunshot wounds

KENNESAW, Ga. — One person, who police have not yet identified was found lying on a Cobb County road Thanksgiving morning.
Around 3 a.m., Kennesaw officers were called to the area of Moon Station Road regarding a person lying in the roadway.
When officers arrived, they found the victim dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
The victim’s age and identity were not released. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Erin Ange at 770-422-4533 or via email.
