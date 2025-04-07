Ex-Coweta County deputy charged for use of excessive force against an inmate

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a former Coweta County deputy accused of assaulting an inmate.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI in February to investigate Deputy Justin Alexander Woods for allegations that he used excessive force at the jail.

An investigation found that Woods hit and used a Taser on the inmate during a fight. The GBI says the inmate was fully restrained at the time.

GBI agents arrested Woods on charges of battery, simple battery and violation of oath by public officer. Woods is no longer employed by the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, according to investigators.

Woods was booked into the Coweta County Jail on Friday.

