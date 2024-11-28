Pilot who rescued dogs in Georgia killed in plane crash in New York

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A pilot who volunteered to help rescue animals across the southeast, including Georgia, died in a plane crash in New York.

Seuk Kim flew in a little red plane across the U.S. transporting rescue dogs like his little co-pilots, all with his own money.

His daughter, Leah Kim, said her father loved what he did.

“Over the summer, I actually flew a rescue mission with him,” she said. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen him smile that much.”

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes spoke with the owners of a Coweta County animal rescue who worked with Kim.

“We met him while we were pulling some dogs here from the Coweta County shelter that needed to have flights up to the northeast area. He was one of the first we worked with,” said Kim McCurry with Hearts and Homes.

McCurry and Gail Lustig own Hearts and Homes, a Coweta County nonprofit dedicated to finding forever homes for animals.

“He would let us know when they’re there. He would send pictures,” McCurry said. “He was famous for his selfies that he took during flight with the animals. It was just heartwarming.”

This week, Lustig says she was trying to coordinate a flight for a dog from metro Atlanta to New Mexico when she learned Seuk had died in a plane crash while transporting three dogs.

“The thought that he was gone like this, and his family right before Thanksgiving? My heart just goes out to them,” Lustig said. “I mean, this is a huge loss to his family, his friends and the entire rescue community.”

One of the dogs involved in the crash also died. The other two survived.

