Delta flight heading to Atlanta from Paris diverted for removal of ‘unruly passenger’

ATLANTA — A Delta Air Lines flight heading to Atlanta from Paris, France was diverted to an Irish airport after a passenger became unruly.

According to a statement from Delta, Flight 83 was diverted to Dublin, Ireland for the passenger to be removed.

The company said it has “zero tolerance for unruly behavior and will work with law enforcement authorities to that end. We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travel.”

Details about what caused the passenger’s behavior was not available, and the passenger was not identified.

The delayed flight comes as the busiest travel weekend of the year arrives for the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to FlightAware, the flight is en route and should arrive around 3:40 p.m. in Atlanta.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group