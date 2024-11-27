Thanksgiving forecast: Chance for isolated strong to severe storms in north Georgia

ATLANTA — Enjoy dry weather on Wednesday if you’re heading out of town or finishing Thanksgiving errands. But be aware of changes on the way for Thanksgiving.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking a cold front that will bring thunderstorms starting Thursday morning.

Monahan says there is a chance that storms could become strong to severe. The risks include locally heavy rain along with isolated storms that could produce strong wind gusts and even a brief, spin up tornado.

Here’s what to know for Wednesday

Partly cloudy and dry for today’s travel day; highs in the low to mid 60s

Showers move in late tonight over NW GA

Rain likely tomorrow through the first half of the day

Embedded storms are possible; an isolated strong or severe storm is possible

Turning sharply colder this weekend with our first freeze likely over much of the area

