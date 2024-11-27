Thanksgiving forecast: Chance for isolated strong to severe storms in north Georgia

ATLANTA — Enjoy dry weather on Wednesday if you’re heading out of town or finishing Thanksgiving errands. But be aware of changes on the way for Thanksgiving.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking a cold front that will bring thunderstorms starting Thursday morning.
Monahan says there is a chance that storms could become strong to severe. The risks include locally heavy rain along with isolated storms that could produce strong wind gusts and even a brief, spin up tornado.
Here’s what to know for Wednesday
- Partly cloudy and dry for today’s travel day; highs in the low to mid 60s
- Showers move in late tonight over NW GA
- Rain likely tomorrow through the first half of the day
- Embedded storms are possible; an isolated strong or severe storm is possible
- Turning sharply colder this weekend with our first freeze likely over much of the area
