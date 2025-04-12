2 men sentenced to prison for breaking into boss’ Cherokee County house

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A pair of men from Cherokee County are heading to prison after being convicted of breaking into a home and stealing guns and landscaping equipment.

District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway said Ewell Randolph Bush Jr., 37, and William Shane Morgan, 36, were found guilty of burglary last month.

Bush was sentenced to 20 years with the first 12 to serve in prison. Morgan was sentenced to 20 years with the first 15 to serve in prison.

Treadaway says that because they are repeat offenders, they will have to serve the full sentence.

Prosecutors say that in August 2023, Bush and Morgan broke into a home on Shoal Creek Road and stole a Smith & Wesson .44 Magnum revolver, Smith & Wesson AR-15 rifle, a Sig Sauer 9mm pistol, ammunition, six watches, a safe containing $8,000 in cash and landscaping equipment.

Investigators say the homeowner had previously given Morgan a job and let him live in the home.

“One of the most shocking elements of this case is that the defendants repaid kindness with the ultimate betrayal, breaking into an acquaintance’s home to steal his possessions,” said Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Damion Overstreet, of the Gang and Organized Crime Unit, who prosecuted this case on behalf of the State. “These criminals exploited someone’s generosity, then afterwards showed no remorse for their actions.”

