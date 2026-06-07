Suspect sought in MARTA train shooting; law enforcement presence to increase

ATLANTA — Police with Metro Atlanta Regional Transportation Authority provided additional details in connection to a shooting they say was targeted.

Suspect sought in MARTA train shooting. What authorities say happened just before, LIVE on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

Channel 2 Action News reported the shooting happened at Midtown Station Friday night.

According to a preliminary police investigation, both men paid their fare to enter Midtown Station and, at first, got into separate train cars.

Then they made eye contact, and that’s when the suspect walked to the victim’s car and shot him from the platform, MARTA police said.

The investigation continues into what contributed to the shooting.

In the meantime, MARTA is increasing the presence of officers on trains and in stations.

Police will be working 12-hour shifts, six days a week, with additional personnel pulled off desk duty to help.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group