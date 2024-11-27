New HOA president puts stop to $29K assessment given to each homeowner in Henry neighborhood

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A $29,000 assessment from a Henry County Homeowner’s Association is now off the table, according to the newest HOA president at Lake Dow Estates. This all centers around a lake and dam in the middle of the neighborhood.

There are two sides: the lake homeowners who live on the lake and those who don’t live directly on the lake.

“It’s been rescinded. It will be rescinded ASAP,” said the newly elected President of the Lake Dow Homeowner’s Association Pkale Robinson about a $29,000 assessment sent to homeowners in October.

“This issue really has torn our community apart,” said Robinson, who is one of the homeowners who do not live on Lake Dow.

They didn’t want to pay the millions, or $29,000 per acre, needed to repair the dam on the community lake, which are required by the state.

The homeowners who live on the lake, which has been partially drained for safety until the dam is repaired, aren’t happy.

“We purchased solely because we were obtaining our dream of living on a lakefront and having waterfront property,” said homeowner Demetria Bolar.

For homes on the lake, they once had lake views before it was drained. But many now have only brush behind their once lakefront homes.

It is one of the reasons they want the dam repaired and the lake refilled. They were on their way to accomplishing the dam repair, with the $29,000 per acre assessment. That is until the neighborhood voted out the previous board and voted in a new one during a heated meeting earlier this month.

“They only care about their property value,” said Robinson.

“It’s not about property value totally,” said Bolar. “I think if we understand if this dam breaches, there is loss of life.”

For now, the assessment might be off the table, but the fight over the dam continues.

“We will just follow their process and go the lengths that we can go and then take the actions that are necessary. It’s like playing chess,” said Bolar.

