Family says aspiring social media star found dead in Forest Park

FOREST PARK, Ga. — The family of a man who hasn’t been seen since earlier this month says they have found him dead.

Jiare Schneider, 31, had aspirations of becoming a social media and TikTok star, according to his family.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He was last seen on Brown Road on Nov. 15.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington spoke with family members on Tuesday in the area of Brown Road and Poston Road in Forest Park, where dozens of officers were gathered.

Family members told Washington they had been searching in the area and came across Schneider’s body and a silver Chevrolet 4Runner, which was the car he was last known to have been driving.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police have not confirmed any details.

There is no word on what led up to Schneider’s disappearance or death.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group