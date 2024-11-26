Woman dies after getting hit in crosswalk with ‘Do Not Walk’ signal on

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman died on Tuesday after police say she was hit by several car while crossing the street.

The initial crash happened at the intersection of Austell Road and Anderson Mill Road around 6:49 a.m.

Police said Comfort Nkenganyi, 25 from Lithia Springs, was in the crosswalk, but the “Do Not Walk” signal was on. A driver in a 2021 Toyota Highlander tried to avoid her, but couldn’t stop in time.

The impact sent Nkenganyi into the northbound lane, where two other cars hit her. Police said the driver of the Highlander stayed at the scene, while the other two drivers didn’t stop.

The Cobb County Medical Examiner pronounced Nkenganyi dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

