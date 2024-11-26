APD investigating deadly shooting under a bridge in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred near 490 Glenn Street in southwest Atlanta. At this time, it appears police are focusing their investigation under a bridge.

Police have not released the name or age of the victim. It’s unclear at this time what led up to the shooting.

We have a reporter and photographer at to the scene. We’ll bring you live updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

