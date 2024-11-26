Four Seasons barricade standoff: Suspect who fired shots from midtown condo to appear in court

ATLANTA — An Atlanta doctor and man accused of firing dozens of shots from his condo, which was above the Four Seasons hotel in Midtown Atlanta, is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.

Jay Steven Berger, 70, caused a street shutdown on Oct. 29 while police said he was experiencing a mental health episode, beginning around 10 a.m.

During the episode, Atlanta police responded to the Midtown area, and an officer was injured. At least two officers fired their weapons before it was over.

Multiple floors full of residents were evacuated during the barricade situation and standoff with Atlanta SWAT officers before Berger was taken into custody.

Berger fired what the Atlanta Police Department said were three different weapons, including a handgun, shotgun and rifle before he threw at least one of the guns over the balcony.

Eventually, a SWAT sniper shot Berger and he surrendered.

Berger faces charges of aggravated assault, four counts of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer while engaged in official duty, possessing firearm during commission of a felony and felony obstruction of law enforcement officers through threats or violence.

On Nov. 4, Berger was denied bond.

