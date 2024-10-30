Neighbors, business owners recall scary moments during standoff at Four Seasons in midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — Business owners and residents are describing the chaos around the Atlanta Four Seasons building during a standoff with a man firing weapons from a balcony on Tuesday.

Officers tried negotiating with the man, later identified as 70-year-old Jay Steven Berger, to get him to leave his residence on the 33rd floor.

When they learned Berger may have had more weapons inside the residence, SWAT teams were called to the area and residents on the 32nd, 33rd and 34th floors were evacuated from the building.

Throughout the incident, Atlanta police say at least three weapons were used: a handgun, a shotgun and a rifle. At least one of those guns was thrown over the balcony.

