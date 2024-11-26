‘Unwavering dedication:’ Georgia community mourns death of assistant police chief

ROCKMART, Ga. — A northwest Georgia community is grieving the loss of its assistant police chief. He was 52.

Assistant Dep. Chief Jonathan Fuller has died, according to the city of Rockmart. They shared that Fuller’s death marks an “immense loss” to the town and to the community he served with unwavering dedication for more than 11 years.

“Deputy Chief Fuller was a beacon of integrity and leadership, known for his steadfast commitment to public safety and his relentless drive to foster unity within our community. Deputy Chief Fuller was a beacon of integrity and leadership, known for his steadfast commitment to public safety and his relentless drive to foster unity within our community. His approach to law enforcement was characterized by a compassionate understanding of the needs and challenges faced by those he served,” the city of Rockmart said.

City officials said Fuller was more than his professional accomplishments. He was a mentor and helped guide young officers in their careers.

“He took the time to invest in others, making a lasting impact on both his colleagues and the countless individuals whose lives he touched. His dedication to fostering a supportive environment for our officers, coupled with his advocacy for mental health awareness has left a lasting legacy that will continue to inspire us all,” the city of Rockmart said.

The Polk County Police Department shared the same sentiments, as he also shared his wealth of knowledge with its officers.

“Chief Fuller was one of the good ones. Chief Fuller had a lifetime of service to our community and was nearing retirement. Chief Fuller was always a phone call away for our officers, and was always willing to help us in any way possible,” the police department said.

“While he will be deeply missed, Deputy Chief Fuller’s spirit will forever reside within our hearts and inspire us to continue his legacy of kindness and community service,” the city of Rockmart said.

Polk County police ask you to keep the Fuller and first responder families in your prayers.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.





