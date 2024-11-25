Channel 2 anchor Justin Farmer announces a career change after 17 years at WSB-TV

ATLANTA — Channel 2 Anchor Justin Farmer announced his decision to make a career change after 17 years at WSB-TV.

Farmer, an Emmy-winning journalist and Edward R. Murrow recipient, anchors Channel 2 Action News at 4 and 6 p.m.

He was born and raised in Atlanta and has covered some of the most significant local and national news stories during his broadcast career. Farmer has also made a meaningful impact in our community supporting several local charities and community partners.

“After a lot of discussion, it’s hard to say goodbye to Justin,” said Marian Pittman, President of WSB-TV and CMG Content. “His commitment to covering local news in North Georgia is second to none and we wish him the best as he takes on a new path in his career. I want to thank Justin for his dedication to WSB-TV and for his almost two decades of service to our viewers.”

“I’m deeply grateful to WSB-TV and our viewers,” said Farmer. “It has been such a privilege to be with you in our great city and state sharing the moments that have shaped our lives.”

Farmer is moving into the financial industry. “I’ve been an active investor for a long time and I’m turning that passion into a profession in leading a specialized firm in Atlanta,” Farmer continued.

While Farmer takes a new direction, he will still serve viewers on Channel 2 Action News as a special contributor on economic, financial, and political stories that impact Georgians and the community.

Farmer’s last day of full-time anchoring at WSB-TV Channel 2 will be November 26, 2024.

