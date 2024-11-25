Dozens say GA woman promised to help them. Now, they say their dreams have been stolen

ATLANTA — Dozens of people are out thousands of dollars, and they blame a woman running companies in metro Atlanta.
Channel 2 investigative reporter Sophia Choi spent weeks looking into the woman and the charges against her.
Choi first started investigating Angela Hasan after getting calls from people who were getting evicted after joining a program called Hasan 2nd Chance.
It turned out this was just the tip of the iceberg when it came to complaints against her.
Hear from the people who say not only did she steal their money, but also their dreams, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
