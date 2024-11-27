Days after entire police department resigns, mayor of SC town dies in crash

MCCOLL, SC — A small town in South Carolina that has been left without a police force, will not have a mayor either.

On Friday, Mayor George Garner said the town of McColl no longer had any police officers, including the chief.

Garner told ABC-affiliated WCIV that the town was in a difficult situation. According to WCIV, the McColl Police Department had six different chiefs in the last four years, citing significant instability.

Police Chief Bob Hale attributed his resignation to treatment by a town council member, WCIV reported.

In a statement, Hale said, “For months, I have endured unwarranted and malicious behavior aimed at undermining my integrity and leadership. These actions have not only affected me personally but have also created a toxic atmosphere that has hindered the department’s ability to function effectively.”

Then on Tuesday, just before 3 p.m., Darlington coroner J. Todd Hardee said 49-year-old Garner died after a crash on Highway 34 in Mechanicsville, SC.

Hardee said Garner’s vehicle crashed head-on with a truck.

At the time, a Marlboro County deputy was following Garner at the time of the crash.

“The pursuit was not related to any laws being broken. The pursuit was taking place in an effort to protect the well being of Mr. Garner,” Hardee explained.

Garner’s cause of death will be released in the coming days.

According to officials, Garner had recently been re-elected.

McColl has about 2,000 residents. It’s along the SC state line between Myrtle Beach and Charlotte.

