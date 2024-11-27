2 officers shot in DeKalb County, sources say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Sources confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that two DeKalb County officers were shot.
NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene near the Waldrop community off Flat Shoals Road in the Panthersville area Wednesday morning.
Channel 2′s Steve Gelbach was at Grady Memorial Hospital where a heavy police presence could be seen and several officers blocking the road.
The officers’ ages, identities and conditions were not released.
No other details were released.
This is a developing story with LIVE details on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
