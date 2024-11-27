‘Not right:’ Deputy charged with DUI after directing traffic outside GA elementary school

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia deputy was arrested and charged with a DUI last week while outside of an elementary school.

Bibb County officials were contacted on Nov. 19 about a Houston County deputy allegedly directing traffic in regular clothing in front of Skyview Elementary School. The caller stated that the individual, later identified as Garrison Page, might be under the influence of alcohol.

When deputies arrived, they said they noticed Page speaking with Bibb County Board of Education officers. Bibb County deputies said Page’s posture was unsteady while standing, and they could identify him because he was a former Bibb County deputy.

The BCSO said when deputies tried to speak with Page, he immediately began walking away from the scene. When deputies made contact with Page, Bibb County officials said they smelled a strong odor of alcohol. Page was detained and refused to do a breathalyzer.

According to deputies, the police chief said that due to the school’s location off of the main roadway, the BOE police don’t direct traffic at that specific site. When authorities asked Page if he was taking medication, he replied, “None of your business.”

Based on information from witnesses and observations, Bibb County deputies searched Page’s Houston County patrol car. Inside the car, officials said they found an open can of Mike’s Harder Lemonade, along with several bottles of Sprite Zero and an unopened can of Natural Light beer in a black bag.

A witness told deputies that Page appeared ‘not right’, and that while he was directing traffic, he was talking to himself in the roadway and directing traffic where there was none.

Channel 2 Action News has contacted the Houston County Sheriff’s Office but has not heard back.

Page was arrested and charged with open container and DUI less safe and was booked into the Bibb County Jail.

