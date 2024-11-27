One person injured, multiple suspects arrested in Midtown MARTA Station shooting

ATLANTA — The MARTA Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at the Midtown MARTA Station at 10th Street on Wednesday night.

According to MPD officials, the shooting incident happened at around 11:20 p.m. on the platform and one person was shot and injured.

The Criminal Investigations Division is currently working to learn more about the incident but MPD confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that multiple arrests were made in connection to it.

At the scene, a witness told Channel 2′s Darryn Moore that a group of young men were “beating someone up and then shot him.”

He said he heard the group arguing and then “all of a sudden ‘POW,’” but that he believed they’d been arguing about a portable charging device and that the victim had been shot possibly in the leg.

The identities of the victim and the suspects have not been made available. The victim’s condition at this time is unknown but MPD confirmed they were being treated for their injuries.

