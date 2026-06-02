Man who sold nearly $1 million in fake UGA football tickets learns sentence

A Georgia man has been sentenced to two years behind bars for selling fans UGA football tickets that he never delivered.

Some people are still fighting to get their money back.

“I should’ve listened to my gut, we knew it was too good to be true,” Shelley Hays-Fisher told Channel 2’s Candace McCowan.

She is the mom of a Georgia student who thought she was buying a set of season tickets for home games through Matthew Neet.

“Good friends of ours, we are as well big Georgia fans they connected us through their mutuals friends who then connected them through Matthew,” said Hays-Fisher, who paid Neet $2,900.

She never saw any tickets.

“Late August we were like, ‘When are our tickets going to arrive?’ He kept saying ‘They’ll be in the portal, I’m having issues with the portal.’ Just excuse after excuse,” she said.

Neet will now spend two years in federal prison after he entered a guilty plea on a Wire Fraud charge. Additionally, he has to pay more than $948,000 in restitution.

He was also accused of engaging in a fraudulent property investment scheme.

And the federal charges included 19 people who bought UGA football tickets and never got them.

But there are many other victims who say they are not part of the federal charges like Hays-Fisher.

Two victims even created a website for victims to enter their information, listing sporting events from UGA games to Masters Tickets and more that victims say Neet sold them, but they never received.

“He should serve longer than two years,” Hays-Fisher said.

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