Mother dies, 4-month-old survives violent crash with moving truck

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A mother says she wants answers after a violent crash killed her 18-year-old daughter.

She says her daughter’s 4-month-old baby survived because her daughter insisted she always be placed properly in her child car safety seat.

“It’s still crushing my heart and my soul,” Florence Scott told Channel 2’s Tom Jones on Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m.

Scott is still trying to process the chain of events that left her daughter, Aubrey Phillips, dead, and Aubrey’s 4-month-old baby alive.

“It just don’t seem real,” she said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with expenses.

It was the Sunday afternoon before Memorial Day when the SUV Aubrey was riding in and a moving truck collided on Thornton Road and Waterway Circle.

“We do know that Aubrey’s vehicle, the vehicle she was traveling in, flipped over. They said four times,” said the family’s attorney, J. Curt Law.

Aubrey died. Her baby’s aunt and grandmother suffered serious injuries. Aubrey’s child, Ny’aelle, managed to survive unscathed, still in her car seat, even though the SUV was upside down.

Aubrey’s mother says there’s a reason for that. “Well, her mother was big on car seat. Making sure she was strapped in.”

Scott says once, she tried to just put Ny’aelle in her car seat improperly.

“She said no, you gotta put my baby in here like this. This is how I like my baby in the seat,” she said.

An investigation is underway to determine how the crash happened.

“They were getting ready for Memorial Day,” Scott said.

Scott says her daughter, the baby, and the baby’s grandmother and aunt were all headed to have a girl’s pampering day.

Then tragedy struck.

Scott says she won’t rest until those responsible pay for her daughter’s death.

“I want justice for her. I want answers,” she said.

Jones reached out to Georgia State Patrol for more information about this incident. He wanted to know if anyone faces charges, since a witness says he saw someone placed in handcuffs and placed in a patrol car.

He is still waiting to hear back.

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