Teen goes into cardiac arrest during track practice; her CPR training saved his life

ATLANTA — A mom is advocating for CPR certification because without it, her son could have lost his life.

Collin, 14, suddenly went into cardiac arrest during track practice, according to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

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But they say his mom Tamara’s quick action and CPR training saved him.

Collin spent three days on life support and was diagnosed with anomalous aortic origin of a coronary artery, a rare heart condition that can increase his risk of sudden cardiac arrest.

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The teenager underwent open heart surgery and made a full recovery. He was back home just four days later.

Since then, Children’s says Tamara has become an advocate for CPR certification, encouraging everyone to learn the same skills that saved her son.

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